"Amazing" and "loving" dad of six children killed in fatal Hampshire crash - heart-broken family pay tribute
Ryan Brown, 27, from Winchester, died at the scene of the collision on July 19 at 10.30pm. A black Keeway motorcycle and a white Ford Ranger came together at the junction of London Road and Church Lane in Kings Worthy.
Specialist police officers are supporting Ryan’s family, who have paid tribute to him via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. They said: “Ryan was an amazing daddy to six children, he was always full of jokes and laughter.
“Ryan was a loving and supportive partner and a real credit to society. He will be missed by everyone who had the joy of meeting him. He will forever live on in our hearts. Ryan was also a loving son and an amazing brother, the best anyone could hope for.
“He always thought of others before himself. Words cannot explain how much we all love him, he will truly be missed by all the people that had great pleasure to have spent time with him.”
Police are still carrying out an investigation to figure out what happened and have asked the public to send them any information they may have. They specifically would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or the moments leading up to it, or who have dash cam footage. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting 44240307494.