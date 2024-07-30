Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Southampton man, who has been described as ‘predatory’, has been sentenced to prison for sexual communications with a child, as well as possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard how in March 2023, when the victim was 13-years-old, they reported that Mcauley had been sending them messages of a sexual nature.

Officers arrested Mcauley and an examination of his phone uncovered indecent images of children. He was later charged and pleaded guilty to both offences at a Southampton Crown Court hearing in June.

Detective Constable Dawn Capper, of Southampton’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, who led the investigation, said: “One of our jobs in the specialist Child Abuse Investigation Team is to target those who attempt to exploit and abuse children sexually.

Jason David Mcauley, 45, of Ventnor Court, appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, July 29) where he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one count of making indecent photographs of a child. | Hampshire Police

“I would like to say thank you to the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting Mcauley’s crimes. It’s not an easy thing to do, but their courage has ensured that a dangerous and predatory man will now face the consequences of his actions in prison.

“We always take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“Anyone who has any concerns at all about child abuse can contact us at any time – we recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.”

Anyone with concerns about child abuse can call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.