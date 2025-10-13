A dangerous driver who nearly hit several people has been arrested after being dragged out of their bath.

The motorbike rider was detained in Gosport yesterday (October 12). Several reports were made by residents in Marine Cottages about a motorbike being ridden recklessly.

The dangerous driving took place in an area full of people and children. Gosport Police said in a social media statement that several near misses were reported.

The force added that man was located following quick action from patrol officers, and despite him trying to flee the scene and throwing his helmet at a police car, was eventually arrested.

Gosport Police said: “Despite attempting to evade officers (and even throwing his helmet at the police car), he was recognised and later found at his home, in the bath. He was arrested for Failing to Stop and Dangerous Driving, and his bike was seized. Investigation enquiries ongoing.”

If you witness dangerous or suspicious behaviour, call 101 or submit a report online. In emergencies, dial 999.