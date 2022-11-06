Drunk Taylor West, 19, led police on a 20-minute high-speed chase from Fareham Road, Gosport, to Mayhill Lane, Swanmore, during which he zoomed more than double the speed limit on occasions.

West, of previous good character, was caught driving ‘erratically’ by officers on May 24 in the early hours with two friends as passengers. He tried to pull away during the pursuit through built-up areas, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

When West did finally stop and turn himself in – as his two friends saved themselves and ran-off – he held his hands up to surrender and said: ‘To be honest I didn’t know what to do and was just panicking.’

Prosecutor Thomas Wilkins said: ‘(West) went through red lights on two occasions and was seen driving at 60mph in a 30mph road and 85mph in a 40mph road. He drove dangerously on the wrong side of the road.’

A roadside breath test revealed an alcohol reading of 57mcg when the limit is 35mcg.

The court heard how West, of Tillingbourne, Fareham, turned to drink amid issues with his former partner before he was ‘pressured’ to drive friends home.

Daniel Reilly said: ‘He has feelings of complete and utter regret. He was not able to cope with actions. It weighed heavily on him.’

The lawyer added: ‘His mum says he is a good boy with a good heart and he won’t make the same mistake again.’

West admitted dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC described West’s driving as ‘reckless’ but spared him prison – and even a suspended sentence. ‘People speak very highly of you,’ he said.

‘It was completely out of character. You are normally someone who leads a good life. You had drank excessively and had issues with your ex-partner. I am satisfied you were encouraged by other people in the car to drive the way you did.’