But despicable Darren Watts, 29, has now been dumped behind bars after he was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for the cowardly attempted robbery. Watts followed the 78-year-old man into public toilets in Manor Park, Aldershot, before carrying out the assault and demands on February 25.

Watts admitted one count of attempted robbery and was sentenced to three years and nine months. The defendant, of Alexandra Road, Aldershot, also admitted theft of a pedal cycle following an incident in Aldershot on the same day and today received a one-month sentence to run concurrently to his attempted robbery sentence.

Darren Watts. Pic Hants police

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Thomas Bailey, from Northern CID, said: ‘This was an unprovoked, violent attack on an elderly victim, which took place while he was on his morning walk. The contribution of the local community was vital to this investigation, and I would like to thank those who assisted in identifying Darren Watts.

‘I also wish to recognise the collaborative work of officers from Aldershot Response and Patrol, and the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, who assisted in securing key evidence. This led to the early identification and arrest of Watts, who was remanded into custody after being charged.’

