Waterlooville sex offender Jack Stott, 21, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after breaching his offender notification requirements within just weeks of being released from prison.

Stott, formerly of Southampton but now of Stakes Road, Waterlooville, was handed a three-year sentence last May. He was locked-up after sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman over her clothing as he rode his bike in Shirley on December 1, 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Then days later on December 14 in Wimpson Lane a 12-year-old girl walking with a friend was suddenly ambushed by Stott. He wrapped his arms around her and pinned her to the ground before sexually assaulting her over her clothing. Her friend was able to help her get free before they left the scene.

Det Con Keith Evans said at the time: “These awful incidents happened in broad daylight and have had a lasting impact on both victims. Stott is a dangerous sexual predator and now he is behind bars.

“I would like to commend his victims for their bravery throughout the investigation and hopefully this sentence shows our dedication to removing dangerous sexual predators from our community.”

As part of his sex offender requirements, Stott had to inform police of any internet-enabled devices he had. But the defendant failed to tell officers of a device during a visit on July 27.

The court heard how Stott had set-up accounts - some with false names - on Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok and had “made contact with a number of females” which he “deliberately failed” to disclose to police.

Stott admitted three counts of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements. Judge Richard Shepherd said: “Within just two or three weeks of your release (from prison) you set-up three profiles on different social media accounts. When the police asked you about it you were reluctant to be honest about it.”

The judge then sent Stott back to jail for six months.

Stott was also previously handed a four-month concurrent sentence to run alongside his three-year jail term for assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This was after he shouted abuse at a man in his 50s and rode his bicycle at a woman in her 70s before smashing into her shins.