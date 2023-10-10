News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Leigh Park murder probe: Results into the mysterious cause of Barry Cairns' death returned

Toxicology results into the mysterious cause of death of Leigh Park man Barry Cairns have now been returned.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 53-year-old’s shock death sparked a police murder probe, questions from the family and concerns in the community. Mr Cairns’ body was found on Monday, June 19 in the Chalton Crescent area.

READ NOW: Man pronounced dead at railway station

Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent, Leigh Park, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing on August 24.

Barry Cairns. Pic: FamilyBarry Cairns. Pic: Family
Barry Cairns. Pic: Family
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His co-defendant Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, who was also charged with perverting the course of justice, is due to go on trial on November 27.

During the hearing in August, the court heard the Crown and police were still awaiting toxicology and pathology reports. Now The News has learnt that toxicology results into Mr Cairns’ death have been returned. The results reveal the concentration of heroin found in Mr Cairns’ system came within levels associated with fatalities.

Mr Cairns’ family continue to have questions over his death and said previously in a tribute: “Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.”