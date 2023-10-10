Leigh Park murder probe: Results into the mysterious cause of Barry Cairns' death returned
The 53-year-old’s shock death sparked a police murder probe, questions from the family and concerns in the community. Mr Cairns’ body was found on Monday, June 19 in the Chalton Crescent area.
Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent, Leigh Park, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing on August 24.
His co-defendant Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, who was also charged with perverting the course of justice, is due to go on trial on November 27.
During the hearing in August, the court heard the Crown and police were still awaiting toxicology and pathology reports. Now The News has learnt that toxicology results into Mr Cairns’ death have been returned. The results reveal the concentration of heroin found in Mr Cairns’ system came within levels associated with fatalities.
Mr Cairns’ family continue to have questions over his death and said previously in a tribute: “Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.”