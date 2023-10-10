Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 53-year-old’s shock death sparked a police murder probe, questions from the family and concerns in the community. Mr Cairns’ body was found on Monday, June 19 in the Chalton Crescent area.

Barry Cairns. Pic: Family

His co-defendant Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, who was also charged with perverting the course of justice, is due to go on trial on November 27.

During the hearing in August, the court heard the Crown and police were still awaiting toxicology and pathology reports. Now The News has learnt that toxicology results into Mr Cairns’ death have been returned. The results reveal the concentration of heroin found in Mr Cairns’ system came within levels associated with fatalities.