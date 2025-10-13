A trio of rapacious drug dealers who posted narcotics to addicts across the UK have been jailed.

Malcom Magala, of Oriel Road in North End, has been put behind bars today (October 13) alongside two other males from London. They were found to be selling substances on various dark web marketplaces since 2020.

Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Rob Bryant - of South East Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Cyber Pursue, Prevent, Crypto-currency and Dark Web team - said: “These three men were involved in a complex operation to take orders for class A drugs over the dark web and then distributing them across the country using the postal service.

Three drug dealers have been jailed, one of them is from Portsmouth. From L: Malcom Magala, 37, of Oriel Road, North End, Alain Kirunda-Nsiiro, 39, of Higham Hill Road, London, and Jerome Omard, 44, of Durban Road, London. | SEROCU

“Our investigation showed the extent of their crimes, and I am pleased that they have all been given prison sentences today, meaning that they are no longer able to send harmful and addictive drugs to their customers, which cause misery to so many people.”

The investigation began after Magala, 37, was identified through an online persona which was flogging crack cocaine and heroin. It was established that Alain Kirunda-Nsiiro, 39, of Higham Hill Road in London, was working with Magala and responsible for preparing and shipping orders to customers.

Jerome Omard, 44, of Durban Road in London, later took on this role while Kirunda-Nsiiro becoming involved in taking orders through crypto currency. Both men used a Post Office in Walthamstow to post the packages of addicts.

SEROCU officers tracked cryptocurrency payments and customer parcels. Officers intercepted Omard on July 26, 2022, when was was travelling to the Post Office. A hidden 138g stash of heroin was found inside a music speaker, with more drugs found across the property.

At the same time as the search, police arrested Magala. His vehicle was stopped and he was found in possession of £3,150 of crypto-currency, and crypto-currency hardware. His home was raided and a small pill press was discovered, along with small quantities of pills. Kirunda-Nsiiro was arrested a few days later.

Magala was sentenced at Reading Crown Court to 11 years and three months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs - cocaine and heroin - and acquiring criminal property. He pleaded guilty at a hearing on February 18 this year.

Omard was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (namely heroin), and acquiring criminal property. He pleaded guilty at a hearing on 28 August last year.

Kirunda-Nsiiro was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (namely heroin), and acquiring criminal property. He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted following a two week trial at Reading Crown Court on August 1.

DI Bryant added: “I hope that this shows criminals that their activities on the dark web are detectable and that we can and do monitor their behaviour before carrying out arrests and bringing them before the courts.”