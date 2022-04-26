On the afternoon of November 2 last year, a 66-year-old man was cleaning some paintbrushes outside his home in Elm Place, Rustington, when he was approached by David Graham.

Without warning, he was stabbed in the chest, and as he attempted to run away, he was stabbed again in the back.

David Graham. Picture: Sussex Police

He collapsed to the floor and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, while Graham fled the scene in his car.

After evading police for two days, he was eventually tracked down and found in another part of Rustington.

Graham, also aged 66, lived in the flat above his victim and both were initially on good terms. But the relationship deteriorated over a period of time.

In police interview he declined to give an account for his actions and replied ‘no comment’ to most questions put to him.

Graham pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing, and at Lewes Crown Court on 12 April he was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Charlotte Carter, said: ‘This was an unprovoked attack in which Graham intentionally wounded his neighbour and left him for dead.

‘Fortunately, the victim’s wife dialled 999 immediately, which ensured he was able to get the emergency treatment he needed to survive.