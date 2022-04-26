Luke, 15, has been located by officers after disappearing from his home in Andover.
The boy vanished last Thursday, at 11.30am, after mentioning he was travelling to Bournemouth.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Luke has now been located.
‘Thank you to the public for sharing our appeals.’