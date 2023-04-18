News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
44 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
49 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row

Daylight robbery image released after man storms shop and abuses staff before making off on bike with £500 cash

An image has been released after a daylight robbery saw a man enter a shop and shout abuse at staff before making off on a bike with £500 cash.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire police reported a male entered the One Stop store on Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, and became abusive and threatening towards staff around 2.55pm on Friday April 7.

READ NOW: Charity match for footballer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He then stole a drawer from the till and left the store before getting onto a bicycle and cycling away. Approximately £500 in cash was taken. No-one was injured during the incident,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants policePolice want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Most Popular

‘Officers investigating the robbery now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.’

He is described as white of medium build aged between 18 and 30-years-old who is between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with ‘Michigan’ written on it in orange lettering, back trousers and Nike trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement added: ‘Do you recognise the man pictured? We appreciate his face is covered, but are hoping that someone might recognise him from his clothing.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230137358. Or go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.