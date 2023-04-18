Daylight robbery image released after man storms shop and abuses staff before making off on bike with £500 cash
An image has been released after a daylight robbery saw a man enter a shop and shout abuse at staff before making off on a bike with £500 cash.
Hampshire police reported a male entered the One Stop store on Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, and became abusive and threatening towards staff around 2.55pm on Friday April 7.
‘He then stole a drawer from the till and left the store before getting onto a bicycle and cycling away. Approximately £500 in cash was taken. No-one was injured during the incident,’ a police statement said.
‘Officers investigating the robbery now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.’
He is described as white of medium build aged between 18 and 30-years-old who is between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with ‘Michigan’ written on it in orange lettering, back trousers and Nike trainers.
The statement added: ‘Do you recognise the man pictured? We appreciate his face is covered, but are hoping that someone might recognise him from his clothing.’
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230137358. Or go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
