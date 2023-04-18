News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
3 minutes ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
14 minutes ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
35 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
42 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
1 hour ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease

Charity football match to be held in memory of AFC Portchester footballer Mason Peddle

A charity football game will be taking place tonight (Tuesday) in memory of Mason Peddle who died suddenly last week.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

United Minds, which is a charity that seeks to help people suffering with mental health problems, is hosting the game between Mason’s friends and family to raise money for his family to help cover the funeral costs. The event will take place on April 18 with the kick off anticipated to be approximately 7.30pm, but the charity has the pitch until 10.30pm.

ALSO READ: AFC Portchester footballer Mason Peddle commemorated after sudden death with applause and wreath laying before match

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported by The News, AFC Portchester footballer Mason, 28, was described as a ‘true captain and warrior’ by one teammate during a pre-match speech at the weekend.

Mason Peddle. Picture: David Bodymore.Mason Peddle. Picture: David Bodymore.
Mason Peddle. Picture: David Bodymore.
Most Popular

United Minds founder Jack Steed said the support shown for the fundraising efforts had been ‘amazing’.

The event will take place at Langstone Sports Site, Furze Lane, Portsmouth and it is expected that there will be a lot of people in attendance to show their support. Anyone wishing to support the fundraising efforts is asked to donate via the appeal’s Go Fund me page. So far £29,000 of the £30,000 goal has been raised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Ceremony celebrating 100 years of Gosport War Memorial Hospital will take place this weekend

Related topics:AFC PortchesterPortsmouth