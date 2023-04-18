United Minds, which is a charity that seeks to help people suffering with mental health problems, is hosting the game between Mason’s friends and family to raise money for his family to help cover the funeral costs. The event will take place on April 18 with the kick off anticipated to be approximately 7.30pm, but the charity has the pitch until 10.30pm.

As previously reported by The News, AFC Portchester footballer Mason, 28, was described as a ‘true captain and warrior’ by one teammate during a pre-match speech at the weekend.

Mason Peddle. Picture: David Bodymore.

United Minds founder Jack Steed said the support shown for the fundraising efforts had been ‘amazing’.

The event will take place at Langstone Sports Site, Furze Lane, Portsmouth and it is expected that there will be a lot of people in attendance to show their support. Anyone wishing to support the fundraising efforts is asked to donate via the appeal’s Go Fund me page. So far £29,000 of the £30,000 goal has been raised.

