The corpses were left outside Broughton Community Shop in Stockbridge on Friday morning (March 15). A total of 50 dead hares were found at the scene, with a barn owl and kestrel "stuffed" on the door handles.

The shop's treasurer, Mike Hensman, previously said that staff were left shocked after blood was smeared on the windows. Country Watch Sergeant Stuart Ross described what happened as a "mindless" act, adding that the police are continuing to pursue all lines of enquiry in the investigation.

The animals were dumped outside Broughton Community Shop in Stockbridge. Picture: Google Street View.

"We know the effect this incident has had on the local community," he said. "To be clear, mindless criminal acts such as this one will not be tolerated. Those responsible will face the full force of the law and consequences for their actions. Crime in our rural communities can have a huge impact on the residents who live there, and on the countryside in general.

"Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has a dedicated team of officers called Country Watch, whose main priority is to disrupt and tackle the crimes affecting our rural communities. We have a strong network of partners spanning the entire county, and together we deal with matters across the spectrum of rural offending, from organised criminal gangs who steal farming equipment, to offences on the river network and crimes against wildlife. As well as this specialist team of rural crime officers, our Neighbourhood and District Policing teams also work within these rural communities.