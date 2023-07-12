News you can trust since 1877
Dead body of man in his 20s discovered in Southampton Water by Royal Victoria Country Park, Hampshire police confirm

The dead body of a young man has been found in the waters of a popular Hampshire park.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Part of Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley was closed to the public while Hampshire police officers dealt with the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.14am this morning (12 July) following the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s in Southampton Water. An area in Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey was cordoned off at the scene while we carried out our enquiries. This has since been lifted. The man’s next of kin are aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

