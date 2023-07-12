A Hampshire and Isle of Wight constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.14am this morning (12 July) following the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s in Southampton Water. An area in Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey was cordoned off at the scene while we carried out our enquiries. This has since been lifted. The man’s next of kin are aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”