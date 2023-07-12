News you can trust since 1877
Police arrest boy and man after thieves storm residential garage in Copnor stealing copper wire

Copper wire was swiped from a garage in Portsmouth as two people were arrested.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

A boy, 15, and a man, 26, were both arrested following the burglary in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Brazen thieves targeted the property on Monday (Jul 10) evening between 5.30pm and 6pm.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are still in police custody. Officers also seized a van during their investigations.

The burglary took place in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Picture: Google Street View.The burglary took place in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Picture: Google Street View.
The burglary took place in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Picture: Google Street View.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We have arrested two people in connection with a garage burglary at a house in Portsmouth. This comes following a report that between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday (10 July), a garage had been broken into on Sunningdale Road and copper wire had been taken.

‘A 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at the current time.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230277494, or submit information to the police website.