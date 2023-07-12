A boy, 15, and a man, 26, were both arrested following the burglary in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Brazen thieves targeted the property on Monday (Jul 10) evening between 5.30pm and 6pm.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are still in police custody. Officers also seized a van during their investigations.

The burglary took place in Sunningdale Road, Copnor. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We have arrested two people in connection with a garage burglary at a house in Portsmouth. This comes following a report that between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday (10 July), a garage had been broken into on Sunningdale Road and copper wire had been taken.