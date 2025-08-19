Six dead pheasants and catapult found in car footwell as fleeing man arrested in Bishop's Waltham
A 19-year-old male was detained for various offences on Sunday (August 17). Six bird carcasses were discovered in the vehicle when it was stopped in Bishop’s Waltham at around 8.35pm.
Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Rural Crime Task force spotted the vehicle travelling at speed in Lower Lane. “They turned to follow, but shortly afterwards the car in front came to a stop and three people ran from the vehicle,” police added.
“Officers managed to detain the driver. Inside the vehicle, they found a catapult, a bag of metal ball bearings, a quantity of cannabis and six dead pheasants in the passenger footwell. A discarded knife was also found nearby.”
The 19-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; possession of a knife in a public place; using a weapon to kill/take a wild bird; possession of a controlled drug of Class B; driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence. he remains in police custody.