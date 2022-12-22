Declan Smith, 18, of Southsea charged with crime spree after burglaries and car thefts
A man has been charged with several offences after two homes were burgled.
Declan Smith, 18, of Wellington Street, Southsea, has been charged with: house burglary and theft – no violence; being carried in/on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent; driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent; and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with an incident at an address in Seamead, Stubbington, on November 22 in which the property was broken into and Land Rover keys, a purse containing £35 and house keys were stolen, as well as a Land Rover vehicle.
He has also been charged with house burglary with intent to steal after an incident on November 22 in Locksway Road, Milton, Portsmouth, where a property was broken into.
Smith appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning where he was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 23.
This was investigated by Operation Hawk, Hampshire police’s team specialising in home burglaries.