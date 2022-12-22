Declan Smith, 18, of Wellington Street, Southsea, has been charged with: house burglary and theft – no violence; being carried in/on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent; driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent; and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with an incident at an address in Seamead, Stubbington, on November 22 in which the property was broken into and Land Rover keys, a purse containing £35 and house keys were stolen, as well as a Land Rover vehicle.