Grant Aylwin, 33, of Sultan Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of depositing a freezer in Arnaud Close on January 5.

He was fined £440, told to pay costs of £298 and a surcharge of £176.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Lauren Elliott, of Clarendon Road, Portsmouth, left household waste in Burgoyne Road on November 29.

She was fined £330, told to pay costs of £226 and a surcharge of £132.

Paun Paun, of Hampshire Street, Portsmouth, dropped a cigarette butt on the ground in Copnor Road on November 14.

He was fined £60, told to pay costs of £226 and a surcharge of £24.

Tinashe Mazonde, 26, of Cornwall Road, Whitehill, took a vehicle in Bordon without the owner’s consent on August 31 last year.

He was told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114 and was handed 25 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

George Chesterman, 27, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, failed to attend unpaid work.