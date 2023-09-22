Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minnie Rae Dunn, named officially for the first time today, died after falling from a balcony at Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.50pm on Thursday 24 August. Police and South Central Ambulance Service rushed to the scene but despite the best efforts of paramedics Minnie died.

Police told The News enquiries remain “ongoing to establish what happened”. The death has sparked an outpouring of grief in the area with floral tributes placed at the scene to remember the popular girl.

Minnie Rae Dunn. Pic: Hants police

Today Minnie’s family has paid a number of tributes to her. Minnie’s mum Rebecca said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”

Minnie’s grandmother Dot and grandfather Ian said: “Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends. Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much. Fly high our beautiful princess.”

Aunt Bianca stated: “Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone, Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile which would light your day. Minnie adored her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She would make you smile at the smallest of things and had a heart that never stopped loving.”

Siblings - Porscha ,TJ, and Alisha said: “Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you. You have always and will always be an ange.”

Minnie Rae Dunn. Pic: Hants police

Aunt Nats said: “Rest in peace Princess. Forever in our hearts love Nat, Alan and the kids.”