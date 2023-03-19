News you can trust since 1877
Defibrillator stolen from Hampshire hospital as police continue investigation into theft of life-saving device

A life-saving medical device has been stolen from a hospital.

By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:59 GMT- 1 min read

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported that a defibrillator was taken from Southampton General Hospital, Tremona Road, on February 25. The force previously released a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft.

A police spokeswoman said the man has been identified but ‘no arrests have been made at this time.’

Police are continuing their investigation after a defibrillator was stolen from a Hampshire hospital. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Anyone with any information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230079656.

