Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported that a defibrillator was taken from Southampton General Hospital, Tremona Road, on February 25. The force previously released a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft.

A police spokeswoman said the man has been identified but ‘no arrests have been made at this time.’

Police are continuing their investigation after a defibrillator was stolen from a Hampshire hospital. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Anyone with any information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230079656.

