Shops in Waterlooville Precinct and Wellington Retail park have been targeted. A man has been seen concealing items in stores and riding away on a BMX without paying for them, according to Waterlooville Police on Facebook.

Two images of a man they wish to speak to have been released. Waterlooville Police said: ‘Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.

‘We would like to speak to him in connection with a number of thefts across the Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. It has been reported to us by several local shops that a man has been concealing items and making off without payment on his BMX getaway vehicle.

‘If you are the pictured male, you are invited to Waterlooville Station to speak with officers.’

Anyone with information on the thefts themselves, or know who the man is, is advised to call 101, quoting 44230045083, or to submit a report via the police website.