News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
18 minutes ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
36 minutes ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
59 minutes ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
59 minutes ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
1 hour ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren

Police hunt young man after string of thefts in Waterlooville with thief seen fleeing shops on BMX

Police are searching for a young man after several reported thefts in Waterlooville.

By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT- 1 min read

Shops in Waterlooville Precinct and Wellington Retail park have been targeted. A man has been seen concealing items in stores and riding away on a BMX without paying for them, according to Waterlooville Police on Facebook.

NOW READ: Police provide fresh details on serious collision on M27

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two images of a man they wish to speak to have been released. Waterlooville Police said: ‘Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Most Popular

‘We would like to speak to him in connection with a number of thefts across the Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. It has been reported to us by several local shops that a man has been concealing items and making off without payment on his BMX getaway vehicle.

‘If you are the pictured male, you are invited to Waterlooville Station to speak with officers.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information on the thefts themselves, or know who the man is, is advised to call 101, quoting 44230045083, or to submit a report via the police website.

Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Police want to speak to this man and invite him to the station after a string of thefts in Waterlooville - Waterlooville Precinct and the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Waterlooville Police.