A delivery driver and a student were both assaulted on Sunday evening. Picture: Google Maps

The first assault happened on King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue, between 8pm and 8.35pm on Sunday.

Police have said that a delivery driver was involved in a confrontation with three men he did not know and that he was punched in the face.

A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.

This assault took place on the nearby traffic island.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.’

The men were white and in their 20s. One was stocky with a shaved head and was wearing jeans, and a navy jumper with a large white V on it.

Another man wore a grey tracksuit and was about 6ft2ins tall.

Anyone who saw the men in the area at the time should call 101, quoting reference number 44210178499.

