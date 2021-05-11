Delivery driver and student assaulted by gang of men 'carrying speakers' in Portsmouth city centre
A GANG of men ‘carrying speakers’ were involved in a pair of assaults that took place in Portsmouth city centre, police have said.
The first assault happened on King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue, between 8pm and 8.35pm on Sunday.
Police have said that a delivery driver was involved in a confrontation with three men he did not know and that he was punched in the face.
A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.
This assault took place on the nearby traffic island.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.’
The men were white and in their 20s. One was stocky with a shaved head and was wearing jeans, and a navy jumper with a large white V on it.
Another man wore a grey tracksuit and was about 6ft2ins tall.
Anyone who saw the men in the area at the time should call 101, quoting reference number 44210178499.