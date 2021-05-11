Winchester Coroner’s Court heard Mason Moore, 20, from Portchester, was in debt from gambling when he died on September 28 at Portchester railway station in the early hours.

Mason had told his grandmother, who he lived with after his parents separated, that he was going for a bike ride on the morning of his death.

He was seen on CCTV on the platform for around 11 minutes before he was hit by a train.

His mother Rebecca told the inquest she had controlled his bank account to help stop his gambling habit.

But he had resorted to borrowing money from friends to feed his habit, she said.

‘He asked me for help and I did everything I could,’ she said.

‘We had a very honest relationship – I believe it was the debt, he was already borrowing from people and still owed money to others.

‘He was popular with his friends and was the life and soul of the party.’

His father Colin, who also attended via videolink, added: ‘He was loved by everybody.’

A statement read out in court by Mason’s friend Morgan Potter told how they watched AFC Portchester play the day before.

Claire Tilly, a fatality investigator from the British Transport Police, said: ‘The CCTV clearly shows (Mason) arriving at 5.24am to the platform.

‘He’s there for about 11 minutes in total. A train comes through and the video shows him jumping in front of it.’

After his parents separated, Mason went to live with his nan.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp recorded his cause of death as a result of severe multiple injuries, and returned a conclusion of suicide.

She said: ‘It’s very difficult to understand what precipitated Mason’s actions.

‘He clearly had a number of issues, some of which he was dealing with better than others.

‘Whether or not this combination got to him or not, we just don’t know.’

A pathologist’s report found historical evidence of cocaine use, but there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death, the inquest last week heard.

