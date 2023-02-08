News you can trust since 1877
Delivery driver pulled over for drug driving and no insurance in Portsmouth as police give cheeky quip in response

POLICE pulled over a delivery driver for drug driving last night.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The car was seen at the side of the road near Morrisons at Victory Retail Park in Flathouse Road at 6.45pm. After finding out the motorist had no insurance, and getting a drugs wipe from them, officers gave a cheeky quip on Twitter.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Delivery driver stopped as vehicle showing no insurance. Driver also disqualified for drug driving and provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine.

‘#DidSomebodySayJustSeized, #ItsNotWorthTheRisk.’

Police pulled over the vehicle near Morrisons at Victory Retail Park. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

