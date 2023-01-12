Portsmouth City Council confirmed it had launched a probe into the address at The Retreat after residents had been left ‘banging their heads against a brick wall’ following ‘persistent issues’ that have nosedived since March 2021, as reported in October.

Police have also been investigating the troubled flat amid claims of squatters, drug use, a rat infestation, significant noise and disturbance from parties, damage to the property and fly-tipping. Regular police raids at the building were also reported along with concerns over ‘screaming and banging like someone being thrown around’.

The Retreat in Southsea. Pic Google

The Southampton management company, SDM Property Ltd, was accused of ‘not doing anything’ despite the firm insisting it ‘dealt with any issues’.

Now resident Mike Watmore has called for action and transparency from the council after police turned up at the address on December 27, with the authority admitting there was an ‘issue’ without going into further details. But the local said there are ongoing anti-social behaviour issues and has demanded answers from the council.

But Mr Watmore, who is preparing a complaint to the council, said: ‘There would appear to be a reluctance on Portsmouth City Council’s behalf to communicate with residents as to what they intend to do or have done to resolve and monitor the situation. They are perceived to be holding back information that should be disclosed to residents and neighbours of The Retreat.’

The local said housing councillor Darren Sanders apologised for not initially responding to concerns before stating an investigation into the property is still continuing but was unable to go into details pending the outcome.

Speaking of the problems, Mr Watmore added: ‘There is noise from the flat annoying neighbours with coming and going of people not known as residents of the flat. Waste is thrown from the flat onto neighbouring properties and the letting agent and landlord do not acknowledge problems exist. They do not maintain the property to letting standards.’

A council statement said: ‘Council staff were made aware of an issue at this address and provided occupants with support and guidance at the time. We continue to work very closely with the police, and encourage people affected by these issues to contact them when appropriate. Call 101 for non-emergency calls or 999 in emergencies.’

Resident Becky Shepherd previously said: ‘I've lived above the particular flat since March 2021 and the situation has been awful since then to the point where my fellow neighbour had to move out of her home at times and I've now done the same. We have been living with neighbours from hell.’

SDM Property Ltd director Daniel Nicholls said in October he was aware of ‘previous issues’ that were ‘always resolved’ but insisted ‘nothing has come up for months’ with no contact from residents.

