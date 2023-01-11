Portsmouth police release picture of man after suspicious behaviour in Stanstead Road

Residents have reported two people were seen trying door handles of addresses along Stanstead Road during the early hours of December 11.

No homes were entered and nothing was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to as they investigate suspicious behaviour in a Portsmouth road.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44220502305.’

You can also submit information to police at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about.

Advertisement Hide Ad