News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portsmouth police release picture of man after suspicious behaviour in Stanstead Road

POLICE have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to as officers continue to investigate two people acting suspiciously in a Portsmouth road.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Residents have reported two people were seen trying door handles of addresses along Stanstead Road during the early hours of December 11.

No homes were entered and nothing was stolen.

Hide Ad
Read More
The Traitors: Portsmouth winner Aaron Evans to use prize money to help his mum b...
Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to as they investigate suspicious behaviour in a Portsmouth road.
Most Popular

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44220502305.’

You can also submit information to police at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about.

Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers % anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.orgs.