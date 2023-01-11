Portsmouth police release picture of man after suspicious behaviour in Stanstead Road
POLICE have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to as officers continue to investigate two people acting suspiciously in a Portsmouth road.
Residents have reported two people were seen trying door handles of addresses along Stanstead Road during the early hours of December 11.
No homes were entered and nothing was stolen.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44220502305.’
You can also submit information to police at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers % anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.orgs.