Barney the cat from Denmead after the incident

Caroline Gazla and her partner Neil Blake were ‘horrified’ after the ginger tabby returned to their home in the new Carpenter’s Field development on the evening of March 3 just 15 minutes after he left, with his eye hanging out and blood ‘dripping’ down his face.

They rushed two-year-old Barney to Vets 4 Pets in Waterlooville, who suspected he had been hit by a car, and he was then sent to one in Hilsea to stay overnight.

An X-ray of Barney showing the ball bearing in his eye

The next morning he underwent surgery at Vets 4 Pets where vet Andy discovered a ball bearing about 12mm in size in his eye socket.

Babcock worker Caroline, 48, said: ‘The whole situation was horrific. I can’t get the image of him coming home with his eye hanging out from my head – it was very graphic.

‘And then when the vet said he had found the ball bearing we were so shocked.

‘It’s a really cold, callous thing someone has done here – this wasn’t an accident.’

Barney the cat from Denmead after the incident

During the surgery brave Barney had his eye removed and was allowed to return home on March 4 – although he remains on painkillers and antibiotics.

‘He’s not the same Barney he was before,’ Caroline said.

‘He’s just been sitting in his bed most of the time. The vets are also going to check up on him because he lost a lot of blood.’

It comes as The News reported an extremely similar incident that took place in Whiteley on March 4, in which Casper the cat was shot in the face and also had to have his eye removed.

Barney the cat from Denmead before the incident

Further to this, police are interviewing an individual after more than 1,000 ball bearings were discovered at a property in Whiteley following reports of them being ‘fired towards people’ as well as damage to a vehicle in Bluebell Way.

However, Hampshire police said there was ‘no confirmed connection’ between the incidents in Bluebell Way and the cat incidents ‘at this time,’ but said the investigation ‘will keep an open mind as to whether there are any connections based on information gathered by police.’

In the meantime Caroline and Neil have set up a fundraising page for Barney’s vet bills, which totalled £2,500.

The couple are set to get married in April and had to use part of their wedding fund to cover the bill.