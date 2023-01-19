News you can trust since 1877
Denmead man, 25, appears in court over sexual activity with girl aged 13-15

A MAN appeared in court charged with penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

19th Jan 2023

Aaronin Blackman, 25, of Martin Avenue, Denmead, appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court facing four sexual offences charges against a girl aged 13-15. The defendant, dressed in a suit, did not enter any pleas for the charges during his brief appearance.

He faces two charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 in Waterlooville between April 1, 2016, and September 30, 2017. The charge description added: ‘You being a person aged 18 or over, intentionally touched a girl aged 13-15, not reasonably believing she was 16 or over, and the touching being sexual and involving penetration.’

Blackman also faced two charges of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 during the same time period. The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on February 20. Blackman was granted unconditional bail.