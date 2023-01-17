News you can trust since 1877
Fred Francis Close disorder: Thirteen charged after violence that saw 15-year-old girl suffer 'life-changing' eye injury

Thirteen people have been charged over a riot in a Leigh Park street that led to a 15-year-old girl suffering a ‘life-changing injury’ to one of her eyes.

By Tom Morton
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 1:07pm

The group is due to appear in court this week after the events of Monday, June 7, which saw a mass brawl in the road, with large numbers of police called out.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The incidents… took place between 3pm and 7.30pm on Fred Francis Close between residents known to each other. A 15-year-old girl suffered a life-changing injury to one of her eyes.’

Police in Fred Francis Close in June 2021
Police have now charged these people with violent disorder:

· Kelly Sowton, 36, of Fred Francis Close

· Anthony Baxter, 35, of Fred Francis Close

· Reece Ciani, 27, of Cumberland Street

· Corey Hall, 21, of Fred Francis Close

· April Thompson, 50, of Portsmouth

· Geneen Ciani, 32, of Beresford Close

· Dylan Restall, 19, of Greetham Street

Two 17-year-old boys from Havant, who cannot be named due to their age, have also been charged with violent disorder.

Four people, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with violent disorder and Section 18 GBH with intent. They are:

· A 17-year-old girl from Southampton

· A 15-year-old girl from Havant

· A 16-year-old boy from Havant

· A 17-year-old girl from Wales

All those involved are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 19.

A house in the road was boarded up in the days after the violence.