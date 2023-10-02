Denmead man who intimidated "coward" witness by telling him to “drop the charges” and “sort it out like men” is punished in court
Jamie Blackman, 36, attempted to interfere with justice by pressuring a man who was a witness in a case involving Blackman’s partner.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Blackman, of Bere Road, made contact with the male witness in a bid to make him change his mind about testifying. On November 18, Blackman called the witness and urged him to “drop the charges” before saying “we need a chat” and then adding: “Not even your missus is safe.”
The following day, Blackman called the witness 28 times and left messages. One said: “Answer you coward.” Another warned: “Come and battle me.”
The victim called Blackman back and left a message explaining the situation was “out of my hands”.
Prosecutor Matthew Parris said: “(The victim) was concerned (Blackman) could follow through and be violent. Since the incident (the victim’s) partner has felt very unsafe and dead bolted the door and been in tears.”
Blackman was arrested by police and claimed he had been on the receiving end of abuse but admitted telling the witness to “drop the charges” and explained how he “wanted them to sort it out like men”.
Daniel Reilly, defending, said the defendant’s behaviour was due to trouble in a domestic situation that had now been resolved. “His actions were in the heat of emotional turmoil,” the lawyer said. “They were not part of any thought out plan.”
Judge Keith Cutler CBE said: “What you did amounted to a threat and the court treats such matters very seriously as we rely on witnesses to come forward. So when they come forward they deserve to have the protection of the court and that is why such cases are often met with prison sentences.”
But with Blackman admitting the error of his ways and pleading guilty to intimidating a witness, judge Cutler spared the defendant jail and handed him a six-month jail term suspended for two years. He was also told to complete 32 rehabilitation days.