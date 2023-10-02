Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Hamilton, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the altercation in The Square, Bournemouth, just before 1.30am on Saturday August 5.

Thomas Betteridge, 18, of Southsea, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court facing charges of murder and possession of a bladed article alongside 18-year-old Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville, who is charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

Cameron Hamilton. Pic Dorset Police

During the brief hearing, neither defendant entered pleas. The case was adjourned and both remain remanded in custody. The trial is scheduled for January 24.

A previous court hearing was told that Mr Hamilton suffered three wounds, with the suspected fatal wound being to the “muscle around the heart” and the other two wounds to the face and left flank.