News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

WATCH: Police storm Portsmouth house in early morning drugs raid seizing cannabis

Police burst into a house in Hilsea and seized some cannabis during a drugs raid.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Video footage shows officers piling into the house in Torrington Road this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the warrant took place shortly after 7am.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “As we continue to relentlessly pursue criminals and tackle crimes that cause harm to our communities we carried out a warrant at Torrington Road in Hilsea this morning after receiving information about drug supply in the area.

NOW READ: Third man arrested after kidnapping

Police carried out the raid in Torrington Road, Hilsea, this morning (October 27). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police carried out the raid in Torrington Road, Hilsea, this morning (October 27). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police carried out the raid in Torrington Road, Hilsea, this morning (October 27). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers from Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized drugs paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs.” Police remain in the area today to speak to nearby residents.

The spokesman said the seized substance was cannabis and there was evidence of drug production at the address. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230439680.

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.