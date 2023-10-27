WATCH: Police storm Portsmouth house in early morning drugs raid seizing cannabis
Video footage shows officers piling into the house in Torrington Road this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the warrant took place shortly after 7am.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “As we continue to relentlessly pursue criminals and tackle crimes that cause harm to our communities we carried out a warrant at Torrington Road in Hilsea this morning after receiving information about drug supply in the area.
"Officers from Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized drugs paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs.” Police remain in the area today to speak to nearby residents.
The spokesman said the seized substance was cannabis and there was evidence of drug production at the address. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230439680.
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.