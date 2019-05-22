‘Diabolical’ thief who stole three charity tins after breaking into Sussex cafe has been jailed

Have your say

A MAN who broke into a café and stole three charity collection tins has been jailed.

Police were alerted to the break-in at The Conservatory Café in North Street, Horsham, about 11.30pm on Monday, May 13.

Kieran Blunden has been jailed. Picture: Sussex Police

Smashed windows and traces of blood were discovered at the scene and a witnesses described a man acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

Due to the description provided and the information received, a suspect was identified

A PCSO on patrol spotted the suspect in Hurst Road about 7pm the following evening and noticed he had cuts on his hand consistent with a recent injury.

The suspect was identified as Kieran Blunden, 33, unemployed, of no fixed address.

Further officers attended to assist, and Blunden was arrested and charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 16, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £50 in compensation.

Blunden also admitted stealing a charity box from the Cancer Research shop in West Street, Horsham, on May 14, and this offence was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Investigations Supervisor Dave Bell said: ‘Blunden’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence committed and takes into account his previous offending history.

‘This was a diabolical offence whereby the defendant has stolen from the most vulnerable in our community.

‘I’d like to thank everyone involved for helping to bring him to justice – from the café owner who initially reported it, to the witness who provided a good description of the suspect, and the PCSO whose local knowledge ultimately led to Blunden being identified and arrested.’