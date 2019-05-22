A PENSIONER was left with serious injuries after being knocked unconscious by a driver who chased him down in the street and pushed him into a brick wall.

The 80-year-old victim and his wife were walking along Parish Lane in Penge, south east London at about 7.50pm on Sunday, April 21, when a silver car abruptly stopped as they were crossing the road, almost hitting them.

The victim was pushed in the back and fell into a wall and suffered 'horrific' injuries. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The driver of the car and the victim then had a verbal altercation before the victim walked away.

The suspect pulled over, got out of the vehicle and chased the victim down before shoving him in the back causing him to hit a brick wall as he fell.

He was found unconscious and covered in blood by police and paramedics from London Ambulance service.

Do you recognise this man in the stills from the video? Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The victim suffered multiple injuries during the attack including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

He was left unconscious for around two minutes following the attack and has since stated that he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.

The suspect, who is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been described as a white man, aged around 40, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of large build with a bald/shaved head.

He was wearing a light-blue T-shirt and dark-blue shorts.

The 80-year-old pensioner suffered multiple injuries, including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

There was also a female passenger in the car.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson said: ‘The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

‘There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.

‘We are appealing for anybody who knows the man who carried out this brutal attack to come forward and assist us with our investigation to help us bring the person responsible to justice.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6355/21APR or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.