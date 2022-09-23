Richard Williams, who also goes by several aliases including Leigh Johnson, flew into a rage when approached in his BMW by the officer in High Street, Cosham, on November 9 last year.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard that the 54-year-old, who was issued his latest Blue Badge in November 2020 with an expiry of September 2023, was using an out-of-date badge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Williams, of Allaway Avenue in Paulsgrove, attempted to fob off the officer after he spotted the defendant using the expired badge in a disabled person’s parking bay.

In a statement read out to court, the officer said: ‘The defendant was asked to produce the disabled badge for inspection. Whilst the car window was closed it was clear the defendant heard the request as he began to wave the disabled badge at the officer.

‘The officer made a second request for the disabled badge to be handed to him, yet the defendant simply pointed at the disabled badge that he had placed back on the dashboard of the vehicle.’

As the officer then walked back to the car, Williams became aggressive. ‘The defendant opened the car door and began to shout at the officer: “Move away from my car.”

‘The officer took a step back, however the defendant continued to be aggressive and shouted: “If you touch my car I'll class that as damage. I'll assault you, simple as that.”

Despite being warned that failing to hand over the badge was an offence, Williams shouted abuse at the officer before driving off from the parked bay.

The officer was approached by members of the public who overheard the exchange and ‘wanted to check he was ok’, the court was told.

The officer continued with his patrol and entered Magdala Road where he noted the the defendant had re-parked. ‘Considering his aggressive behaviour and threats, (the officer) left the area,’ the statement said.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.

Williams, who was contacted by senior investigation officer Stephen Goodall, said he was ‘unaware’ the badge had expired.

Williams claimed he had never received a renewal application or letter from the authority and went on to say he had been in hospital for the past seven months with Covid.

The statement added: ‘The defendant stated that after the incident he had realised that the badge had expired and sent it to Paulsgrove Housing Office, and confirmed he would return the driver declaration straight away.

‘The driver declaration notice has never been received from the defendant.’

At court, Williams pleaded guilty to three charges following the incident. These were using an expired disabled badge, failing to present the badge to an officer, and using threatening behaviour.

Williams apologised for his ‘erratic’ and ‘aggressive’ behaviour and said it was ‘out of character’ due to his diabetes.

Magistrates handed him a three-month conditional discharge and made him pay £50 compensation to the officer.