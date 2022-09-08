Mystery still surrounds how the man became injured with police continuing to appeal for witnesses into the incident.

They were called just after 5am to Sea Front on Hayling Island after a member of the public found the injured pensioner.

Sea Front, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no change in his condition on Thursday afternoon. ‘The man remains in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident,’ she said.

Police want to hear from anyone who was driving or walking through the area at the time and may have seen or heard something, or anyone who lives in the area who has a video doorbell that may have picked something up.