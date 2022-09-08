News you can trust since 1877
Mystery surrounds how man in 80s found on Hayling Island road in critical condition

A man in his 80s is still fighting for his life in hospital after being found seriously injured on a road on Wednesday morning.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:07 pm

Mystery still surrounds how the man became injured with police continuing to appeal for witnesses into the incident.

They were called just after 5am to Sea Front on Hayling Island after a member of the public found the injured pensioner.

Sea Front, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no change in his condition on Thursday afternoon. ‘The man remains in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident,’ she said.

Police want to hear from anyone who was driving or walking through the area at the time and may have seen or heard something, or anyone who lives in the area who has a video doorbell that may have picked something up.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 44220364505.