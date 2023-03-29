Drunk Jamie Bicknell left the woman feeling ‘scared’ and ‘violated’ after grabbing her by the throat and hair before groping the victim between her legs, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. It happened when the 32-year-old refused to leave the female alone in Stoke Road, on February 2, 2021.

Bicknell had been asked to leave a nearby restaurant at around 9.50pm for his drunken behaviour after he ordered some food. He then approached a woman outside and began making lewd comments and asking her for sex.

Jamie Bicknell: Pic Hants police

The court heard how the woman tried to get past Bicknell before he grabbed her by the throat and continued talking to her. He then grabbed her hair before touching her sexually in the groin area. ‘You refused to stop and were intent on sexual abuse. She was petrified,’ judge Timothy Mousley KC said. ‘She was wearing her hair in a bun which you took hold of and then touched her in the area of her groin. Your hand remained there for a few seconds before she managed to escape.’

CCTV footage showed that Bicknell had travelled by bus from his home on Gregson Avenue before walking to Stoke Road. He had a conversation with the bus driver during his journey - sharing his first name and discussing mutual friends - the details of which allowed police to identify and track him down.

The court heard how the woman’s ‘world collapsed’ following the attack with her turning from someone who was ‘outgoing and bubbly’ to being ‘scared all the time’ and was now taking medication to treat anxiety. ‘He invaded my personal space. It was truly disgusting. I felt violated,’ she said in a statement read out to the court.

The court heard Bicknell, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, committed the offence during a difficult period with his partner which led to him turning to drink and ‘looking for trouble’ when going out.

Bicknell was jailed for two and a half years and given an indefinite restraining order and sex offender notification requirements.

Police staff investigator Sophie Close said: ‘Reporting sexual offences takes a huge amount of courage, and the victim in this case has shown such bravery by coming forward and working with police to bring Bicknell to justice.

‘This attack was terrifying for her. Bicknell’s actions were appalling and disgusting, and behaviour of this kind will never be tolerated. Our officers work hard to identify perpetrators of this type of behaviour, and we want to encourage anyone who has been affected, or has witnessed someone behaving in this way to please report it to police.’

A police spokesman added: ‘We carry out regular patrols in areas where problems have been identified to us and where there is high footfall in the Night Time Economy to challenge and prevent perpetrator behaviours, identify people who may be vulnerable, and to offer safeguarding advice.’

For support services go to: www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/

