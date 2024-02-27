Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jax Merritt. Pic: Family

Portsmouth baby Jax Merritt died on February 15 just six days before his first birthday having been born prematurely last year at just 23 weeks. The “warrior” boy, who suffered from chronic lung disease as a result of his premature birth, defied medical expectations by surviving so long.

To pay tribute and mark what would have been Jax’s first birthday, balloons were released into the sky at Portsdown Hill last Wednesday by family, friends and well-wishers. But “vile” scammers had attempted to profit from the occasion after posting a bogus Facebook invite of “Jax’s birthday balloon release live”.

Friend requests were sent to people who were asked to sign-up for the event and add their bank details. Many friends of the grieving parents were duped into believing the event was genuine before Jax’s dad Lee Merritt warned people of the scam.

Lee posted on his Facebook page: “This is nothing to do with any of us so don't watch the link or accept this. It will be a scam. Pathetic little people thriving off people's grief. Please share. I’ll report it as well.”

Jax’s grandad Paul Merritt added: “Can you believe how low some people can stoop? So vile.”

People responding to Lee’s post were left horrified by the scam. One person said: “I just got this, that's terrible.” Another wrote: “What is wrong with people?”

A third posted: “I clicked the link as well but luckily didn't sign up.” A fourth wrote: “I've just accepted it and it asked for my bank details.”

A fifth said: “Absolutely disgusting.” A sixth added: “Vile people about Lee. You’re both going through enough.”

Paying tribute to Jax after his passing, Lee had said: “Sleep tight my prince. Love you forever. I will always love you, my beautiful baby boy. The most loving happy bundle of joy anyone could ever ask for. I was so proud to be your daddy. You were the best thing I will ever have.