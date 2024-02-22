Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Balloon release for baby Jax who would have been one today, at the top of Portsdown Hill. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210224-44)

Balloons were released into the sky at Portsdown Hill on what would have been Jax Merritt’s first birthday on Wednesday. The brave boy was born on February 21 last year at just 23 weeks and despite being given little chance of surviving by doctors, he showed incredible strength to defy medical expectations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jax, who suffered from chronic lung disease, was taken to Southampton General Hospital on December 29 where mum Merry Key and her partner Lee Merritt, of Portsmouth, were told their boy may not make it home. Despite his brave battle, Jax sadly died on February 15 - just six days before his first birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family, friends and other well-wishers turned out in numbers to remember Jax at Portsdown Hill. Dozens of balloons were released into the sky as memories of the boy were shared.

Dad Lee said: “My son had chronic lung disease from when he was born but battled on for a year. The doctors said he wouldn’t make it this far.

“He passed away a few days before his first birthday. We wanted to let a few balloons off in his memory.”

Baby Jax. Pic: Go Fund Me/family

Paying tribute to Jax after his passing, Lee had said: “Sleep tight my prince. Love you forever. I will always love you, my beautiful baby boy. The most loving happy bundle of joy anyone could ever ask for. I was so proud to be your daddy. You were the best thing I will ever have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You had the fight of a lion and were a true miracle. Sleep tight my prince, no more pain from your broken hearted dad.”

Even during Jax’s final days, he managed to smile. “Absolute warrior of a boy…still managing a smile even though he’s going through all this. Breaks your heart but we are a very proud family. Thank you everyone for your support,” Lee had said.

A fundraiser was set up by Merry’s best friend Kathy Curtis to support the family. Now people are being urged to donate to give Jax the "send off he deserves".

Kathy said: “As you may know, Jax went to sleep on February 15. So I am asking you all to please share this page far and wide. We need more money to give Jax the best send off we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No parent should be going through what Merry and Lee are, and there is nothing we can do to stop their pain but we can help them give their little boy the send off he deserves.”