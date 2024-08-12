Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dispersal order has been authorised in the Hamble Quay area due to anti-social behavious which is having a ‘negative impact’ on the community.

The order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act has been in place since 4pm today (Monday, August 12) and will remain until 4pm on Wednesday (August 14). The dispersal authority enables police to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Officers working to tackle anti-social behaviour along Hamble Quay and the surrounding areas have issued a dispersal order covering the area pictured. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Inspector Allan Dineley said: “While we know that the hot weather will attract young people to the shoreline, the level of anti-social behaviour that we are seeing along the foreshore is having a negative impact on the local community, boat owners, staff at the harbour master’s office and the ferry master. “In addition, jumping off the Quay in front of a working ferry service is incredibly dangerous for those involved and others around them.

“While we have already increased our patrols in the area, we feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue and keep our communities safe.

“Officers will be in the area over the coming evenings, please do come and speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.”