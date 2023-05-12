The law allows officers to move people on from a designated area where they are congregating. Havant Police issued the order in a bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour after receiving recent intelligence.

The force reported on Facebook: ‘We have put a dispersal order in place following intelligence we have received about anti-social behaviour and a potential altercation planned in the Stockheath Common area of Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Woman charged with murdering mum

The dispersal order is in place until 11.50pm today. This covers much of Leigh Park including parts of Bedhampton Way and Petersfield Road.

‘The order gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.’ Streets which are covered by the order include Bedhampton Way, part of Purbrook Way, Barncroft Way and much of Petersfield Road.

It was imposed under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. These powers will be in place until 11.59pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant Police added that these powers are applicable to anyone regardless of age and are urging anyone to contact them if they see anything suspicious. ‘Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest,’ they said.

SEE ALSO: Tributes paid to a woman killed in flat

‘Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents. Officers have the option of using these powers to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour if it is felt necessary to ensure people’s safety.