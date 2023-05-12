Petersfield murder probe: Tributes paid to a woman killed in her Petersfield flat
A tribute has been released from the daughter of a woman who was killed in her home this week.
Anna Jones, 44, of Station Road in Petersfield, was found by officers after a call to her home on May 9.
Today a daughter of Anna – whose name has not been revealed – released a photograph and the following tribute which said: ‘I love my mum she meant everything to me she was my world. I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.’
A 25-year-old woman from Bordon has been arrested on suspicion of murder.