News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Petersfield murder probe: Tributes paid to a woman killed in her Petersfield flat

A tribute has been released from the daughter of a woman who was killed in her home this week.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:12 BST

The police have confirmed the identity of the woman who found dead following an incident at a flat.

Anna Jones, 44, of Station Road in Petersfield, was found by officers after a call to her home on May 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today a daughter of Anna – whose name has not been revealed – released a photograph and the following tribute which said: ‘I love my mum she meant everything to me she was my world. I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.’

A murder probe was launched after Anna Jones was found dead in her Petersfield flat this week and her daughter has paid tribute to her todayA murder probe was launched after Anna Jones was found dead in her Petersfield flat this week and her daughter has paid tribute to her today
A murder probe was launched after Anna Jones was found dead in her Petersfield flat this week and her daughter has paid tribute to her today
Most Popular

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and have thanked residents for their patience.

A 25-year-old woman from Bordon has been arrested on suspicion of murder.