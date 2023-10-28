Dispersal orders in place in Southampton to prevent anti-social behaviour over Halloween
Between 4pm on October 31 and 2am on November 1, dispersal zones will be in place in a number of areas.
The orders will cover Bitterne Park/Harefield area, Portswood Road, the precinct and surrounding areas, Southampton University and the surrounding areas.
Dispersal zones will be in place in the same areas between 6.30pm on October 27 and 6.30pm on October 29.
A separate dispersal zone will cover the Thornhill area of the city between 5pm on October 31 and 4am on November 1.
The dispersal orders, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act enables police to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively.
These orders will give officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.
The police can extend the time the zones that are in effect and can add further zones if necessary.
In addition, the police will be able to utilise Section 60aa of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 if required, which allows an officer to require a person to remove any item believed to be worn for the purpose of concealing their identity.
Acting Inspector Dean Marsh-Clasby from the Southampton North Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We want to make sure everyone can enjoy the Halloween festivities in a safe environment.“Hopefully we will not need to use these powers, but we will not hesitate to take action should it be needed.
“There are loads of activities and events going on for people to get involved in across the city, and we will be on patrol throughout Halloween weekend and on the day itself.“Please do come and speak to us if you have any concerns or questions, and if you’re not sure what’s going on in the area we will be able to help signpost you to an age-appropriate activity.”