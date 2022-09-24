The dispersal was ordered yesterday evening following complaints of groups of young people behaving in an anti-social manner in the Greywell area.

Officers dispersed the individuals using Section 35 powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

This power allows officers to exclude people from an area for a stipulated period of time.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They can be arrested if they fail to leave, or return within the time specified.

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We will continue to review your reports and apply for this power to be authorised again should the need arise, this can apply to other areas that are suffering the same behaviour.

‘We can only do this if we know it is happening.