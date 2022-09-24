News you can trust since 1877
Dispersal powers employed as Havant police tackle anti-social behaviour in Greywell area

HAVANT police have used dispersal powers as they tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Saturday, 24th September 2022, 10:06 am

The dispersal was ordered yesterday evening following complaints of groups of young people behaving in an anti-social manner in the Greywell area.

Officers dispersed the individuals using Section 35 powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

This power allows officers to exclude people from an area for a stipulated period of time.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

They can be arrested if they fail to leave, or return within the time specified.

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We will continue to review your reports and apply for this power to be authorised again should the need arise, this can apply to other areas that are suffering the same behaviour.

‘We can only do this if we know it is happening.

‘Please contact us via the Hampshire Constabulary website, or on 101 if you see this kind of behaviour, or have been a victim of it.’