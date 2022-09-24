Dispersal powers employed as Havant police tackle anti-social behaviour in Greywell area
HAVANT police have used dispersal powers as they tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.
The dispersal was ordered yesterday evening following complaints of groups of young people behaving in an anti-social manner in the Greywell area.
Officers dispersed the individuals using Section 35 powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
This power allows officers to exclude people from an area for a stipulated period of time.
Most Popular
-
1
Salon owner ‘fuming’ at Nail, Brow, and Lash Awards event in Manchester after splashing the cash on tickets for staff
-
2
WATCH: Royal Navy, RAF and US military obliterate warship in rare and impressive firepower exercise
-
3
Supernatural actor Ryan Grantham shoots mum in head and given life sentence for disgraceful murder, known for appearing in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and Riverdale
They can be arrested if they fail to leave, or return within the time specified.
Read More
In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We will continue to review your reports and apply for this power to be authorised again should the need arise, this can apply to other areas that are suffering the same behaviour.
‘We can only do this if we know it is happening.
‘Please contact us via the Hampshire Constabulary website, or on 101 if you see this kind of behaviour, or have been a victim of it.’