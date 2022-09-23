News you can trust since 1877
Police arrest four teenagers over a string of knife-point robberies in shops across Portsmouth

POLICE have arrested four teenage boys over a string of shop robberies across Portsmouth, with staff threatened at knife-point.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:32 am
Police have made four arrests after a string of knife-point robberies across Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
It comes as three stores across the city report being targeted by a group of young boys, who have threatened staff as they made-off with alcohol and cigarettes.

On Wednesday, September 8, at approximately 8pm, a group of boys entered the Premier Store on Copnor Road and threatened a staff member with a knife, before taking vapes and alcohol.

At around 10.30am on Tuesday September 13, two people entered the same store and stole a large quantity of cigarettes, and then again the same shop was robbed by three people who took alcohol and vapes on Tuesday, September 20, at around 5.35pm.

On Wednesday, September 14, at around 6pm, a group of boys entered the Cedar store on Milton Road and threatened a staff member with a knife. Vapes, tobacco and cigarettes were taken.

No one was injured in these incidents.

On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 8pm, a group of boys entered the Premier Shop on Somers Road and stole vapes and tobacco, using a knife to threaten a staff member who suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Now police have arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All four remain in police custody at the current time and our enquiries are ongoing.’