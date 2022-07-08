Disposable barbecue sparks blaze on derelict boat at Farlington Marsh

A crew from Havant station were sent to the scene after a passer-by raised the alarm at about 1.20pm on Friday.

Due to the location of the fire, the crew were unable to access it with their fire engine and had to send their Land Rover ahead.

They were able to extinguish the blaze using one hose-reel jet.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crew manager Jason Haste said: ‘We don’t want to stop people having fun, but if you do have to use disposable barbecues make sure you do it safely.

‘Make sure you’ve got something to put them out with, and make sure they’ve cooled down – don’t just leave them behind.

‘Where it’s been so dry lately, this could have easily spread and harmed the wildlife and birds that live in the nature reserve there at the marsh.’