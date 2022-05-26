Dangerous Fatema Mawji was found to be almost twice the drink-drive limit after being stopped near her home in Hampshire Terrace, Southsea, on March 23 of this year.

Testing by police revealed the 24-year-old had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The Ford Fiesta she was driving was also not insured and Mawji was found to be driving the vehicle while disqualified.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Following her arrest, she later admitted three offences – driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink-driving – during a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 21.

The 24-year-old’s hearing was adjourned for presentencing reports to be carried out.