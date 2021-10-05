The chaos took place on a train in Hilsea earlier this evening, operator South Western Railways has said.

The incident has blocked the line towards Fareham and Havant, caused delays across the city.

South Western said that the incident had affected trains running through these stations, with some either being ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’.

A statement on South Western Railway’s website this evening said: ‘We have been informed of disruptive passengers on a train at Hilsea. This means that the line towards Fareham and Havant is blocked.

‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’

Disruption is expected until 11.30pm, South Western said.

Hilsea railway station, where a train with disruptive passengers is causing chaos on rail lines across the area. Photo: Google.

