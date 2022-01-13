Officers were called to a building on St Augustine Road, Southsea, at 4.10am this morning – and discovered the male on the roof.

The man, in his 30s, was allegedly seen hurling roof tiles onto the street, hitting a nearby car.

There were concerns for his welfare and South Central Ambulance Service and firefighters from Southsea Fire Station were scrambled to the scene.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. Google Street View.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers attended alongside our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

‘The man was located on the roof of a property.

‘A number of roof tiles were thrown onto the street below causing damage to a Mini Cooper.

‘No one was injured, and he was brought down safely from the roof at approximately 5.45am.

‘The man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

‘He remains in police custody at this time.’

One crew from Southsea fire station was sent to help the male.

Firefighters who attended the scene used an aerial ladder platform (ALP) to take the man off the roof.

Acting crew manager Mark Slack, from Southsea fire station, said: ‘We were called to rescue a distressed male from a roof on St Augustine Road.

‘We were told about it at roughly 4.30am this morning.

‘The crew managed to get the male down using an ALP at about 5.30am.’

The incident was wrapped up by 6.03am, a spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said.

