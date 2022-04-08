The grime rapper has been sentenced following an attack on his ex-fiancee.

He has been ordered to wear an electronic tag and banned from contacting his former partner after he attacked her over a heated row on childcare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dizzee Rascal leaves Croydon Magistrates Court after being sentenced for assault.

The 37-year-old was sentenced at Croydon magistrates court this morning (April 8).

Here is everything you need to know:

Who is Dizzee Rascal?

Dizzee Rascal is a British MC and rapper who has had chart-topping hits including Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me.

He was born in London and raised in Bow by his mother.

Dizzee taught himself how to rap in his teenage years and was mentored by Wiley.

His first solo album, Boy In Da Corner, was released in August 2003 and featured hits such as Fix Up, Look Sharp and Jus' a Rascal.

What is Dizzee Rascal's real name?

Dizzee's real name is Dylan Mills.

The stage name was inspired by one of his teachers, who referred to him as a 'rascal'.

What is his net worth?

The rapper, who has had five number one hits, is thought to have a net worth of $3.5 million.

Why has Dizzee Rascal been sentenced to a community order?

Mills has been given a restraining order, curfew and will have to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancée during a row over child contact and finances.

The rapper had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a ‘chaotic’ row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8, 2021.

Mills was ‘frustrated’ over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

During the sentencing, which took place earlier today, district judge Polly Gledhill told Mills that she wants him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he ‘lost his temper and used violence’.

After reading pre-sentence reports, she told the rapper he had shown ‘no remorse for this matter’ and ‘you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case’.

There was no response from the rapper as he sat in the dock, dressed in a green bomber jacket, white top and black jeans.

Mills, who has two children with his ex-fiancée before they split in February 2021, was said to have ‘barged’ into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began screaming and shouting’ at his partner, and her mother Dawn Kirk.

Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

His trial was told that when officers arrived, Mills said ‘I’m the aggressor’, but he later gave a prepared statement in a police interview denying the allegations and claiming he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Mills was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and told he must wear an electronic tag.